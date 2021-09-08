Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Progress Software worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Progress Software by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Progress Software by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Progress Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

