Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after buying an additional 984,781 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,104,000 after buying an additional 872,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,275. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.