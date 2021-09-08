Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $21,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.20. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

