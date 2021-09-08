Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,896 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 741,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,041,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

