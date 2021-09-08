Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,290 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 120,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,974. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

