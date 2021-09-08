Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 81,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

