Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,296,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $266,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $129.22. 78,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. The company has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

