Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

CMCO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. 99 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

