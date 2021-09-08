Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 6,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. Prudential has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 394.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

