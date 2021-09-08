PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.58. PTC posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

