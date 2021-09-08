PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

NYSE:PHM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. 5,651,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

