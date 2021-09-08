Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00169423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.18 or 0.00722802 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

