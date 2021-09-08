Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 12.2%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)’s stock price fell 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 955,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 627,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGM. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.16.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.68 million and a PE ratio of -15.33.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.1412963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.