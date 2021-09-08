PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 105,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

PureBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.