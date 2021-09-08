Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Research analysts at Summit Insights upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Summit Insights currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

CVLT opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 155.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

