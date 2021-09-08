Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Public Education, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in American Public Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.