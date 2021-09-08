Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $83.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

