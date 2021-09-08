Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get NN alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.17 on Monday. NN has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 610,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NN by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NN by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $195,300. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.