Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChargePoint in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,053,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

