QLC Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $1.75 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

