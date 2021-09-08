Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $516,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

