Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

