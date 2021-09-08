Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

BA opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day moving average is $235.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

