Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

