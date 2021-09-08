Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,256,000 after buying an additional 224,376 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $308.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

