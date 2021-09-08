QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $75,715.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00159214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00729465 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

