QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $141.83. 230,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $137.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.