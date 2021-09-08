Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.