Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.56 and last traded at C$31.79. Approximately 239,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 605,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.33.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.15.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.