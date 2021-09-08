Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 137 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

