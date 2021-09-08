Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Medtronic by 94.8% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 127,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 17.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 248.4% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.72. 32,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,179. The firm has a market cap of $181.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

