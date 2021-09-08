Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $21.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,863.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,684.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,399.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

