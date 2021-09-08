Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.86 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.76. 25,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.