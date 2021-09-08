Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $1.29 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,678. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

