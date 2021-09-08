Raise Hits One Day Trading Volume of $163.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Raise has a total market cap of $50,543.26 and approximately $163.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.03 or 0.00724900 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

