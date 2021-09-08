Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $513.87 million, a P/E ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

