Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Critical Comparison

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and Rand Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Rand Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Rand Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% Rand Capital 343.15% 3.23% 2.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Rand Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.72 -$35.45 million $0.03 883.33 Rand Capital $3.10 million 14.49 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

Rand Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Volatility & Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

