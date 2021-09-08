Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Steve A. Kovach Sells 9,640 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PACK opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -218.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308,389 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

