Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Achieves $4.30 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $4,783.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00131368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00197857 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.26 or 0.07227065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,159.77 or 0.99812694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00717856 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.