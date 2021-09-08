Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$33.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.72.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 350,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.74.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

