Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/24/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £105 ($137.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/18/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to £121.40 ($158.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/17/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £105 ($137.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/10/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £111 ($145.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/23/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,915 ($116.48) to GBX 9,145 ($119.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,053 ($118.28) to GBX 8,915 ($116.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £125 ($163.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £110 ($143.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JET stock traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,950 ($90.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,607. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,472.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,738.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeawaycom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeawaycom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.