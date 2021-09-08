RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Down 13.7% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $83.55 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00291267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00148487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00171856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000898 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

