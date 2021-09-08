reflect.finance (RFI) Achieves Market Cap of $929,795.91

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $929,795.91 and $841.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00168474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00721558 BTC.

About reflect.finance

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,446,904 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.