Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 111,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

