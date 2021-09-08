Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $726,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,516 shares of company stock worth $65,693,830 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

