Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 90.52 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £466.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

