Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s (NASDAQ:RTPYU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Reinvent Technology Partners Y had issued 85,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $850,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:RTPYU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

