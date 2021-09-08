Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

