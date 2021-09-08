renBTC Price Reaches $46,413.76 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $46,413.76 or 1.00359403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $728.82 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00171215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.95 or 0.00724257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00043266 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,703 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

