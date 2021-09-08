Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 4,818 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 240,342 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 536,293 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after buying an additional 605,378 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 738,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. 4,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,856. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

